TOKYO, Sept 18 — Japan’s population of centenarians has reached a new high of 95,119, marking the 54th consecutive year of record-breaking numbers, the health ministry revealed on Tuesday.

The Japan Times reported that according to data from the country’s basic resident register, the number has grown by 2,980 from the previous year. Women make up the overwhelming majority, accounting for 83,958, or about 88 per cent, of the total.

According to the news report, back in 1963, when Japan began recording centenarian statistics, there were just 153 individuals aged 100 or older. This number surpassed 1,000 in 1981, 10,000 in 1998, 50,000 in 2012, and 90,000 in 2022.

The report said currently, the number of centenarians per 100,000 people in Japan stands at 76.49.

Among the country’s 47 prefectures, Shimane ranks highest with 159.54 centenarians per 100,000 people, followed by Kochi (154.20) and Kagoshima (130.73). Saitama has the lowest rate at 45.81, followed by Aichi (48.80) and Chiba (52.60).

Japan’s oldest woman is Tomiko Itooka, aged 116, from Ashiya in Hyogo Prefecture, while the oldest man is Kiyotaka Mizuno, aged 110, from Iwata in Shizuoka Prefecture.

For fiscal 2024, which runs until next March, 47,888 people are expected to turn 100, each receiving a congratulatory letter and a silver cup from the government.