PARIS, Sept 14 — France's Catholic Church has announced that it will open its records on sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Abbé Pierre, a priest revered for his advocacy for the poor and homeless, who was regarded as a modern-day saint.

Abbé Pierre, founder of the charity Emmaüs, died in 2007. However, the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF) has decided to bypass the usual 75-year delay on releasing records following his death, The Guardian reported yesterday.

In July, seven women accused Abbé Pierre of sexual assault, and since then, Emmaüs has received an additional 17 testimonies, including “very serious” claims of sexual abuse, with at least one involving a child.

The Abbé Pierre Foundation, Emmaüs France, and Emmaüs International released a joint statement expressing their shock at the severity of the new allegations and reaffirming their full support for the victims.

“We believe them and stand by them,” they stated.

Abbé Pierre was once hailed as a national icon of Christian humanitarianism, but church archives reveal concerns about his conduct dating back to the 1950s.

The Guardian also said that Emmaüs, which operates in 41 countries, is now considering removing his name from its logo, with a decision expected at a general assembly in December.

The Abbé Pierre Foundation will also change its name, and the memorial centre in Esteville, Normandy, where the priest had lived, will be permanently closed.

Adrien Chaboche, head of Emmaüs International, expressed his shock over the revelations, calling it a turning point in the organisation’s history.

Speaking to RFI radio, he emphasised that while each Emmaüs branch will decide independently how to handle Abbé Pierre’s legacy, his image is now also associated with that of a sexual predator.

An independent consultancy, Egaé, was hired to investigate the claims, which span from the 1950s to 2005 in France, Switzerland, the US, and Morocco.

The July 17 report detailed numerous serious allegations, including repeated sexual contact with vulnerable individuals and children.

The CEF has expressed its shame and pledged to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Emmaüs is also exploring options to compensate victims, acknowledging the process will be long and difficult.