SYDNEY, Sept 12 — Australia today moved to strip medals from Afghanistan war commanders whose units were involved in alleged war crimes and “unlawful conduct”.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the decision — related to specific unit commanders who were in charge between 2005 and 2016 — was needed to “address the wrongs of the past”.

Fewer than ten commanders will be stripped of their awards, but their names will not be released for privacy reasons.

An official inquiry has found that during an 11-year period, Australia’s elite special forces “unlawfully killed” 39 civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan, including by summary execution as part of initiation rituals.

A damning report into the matter found a “sub-culture of elitism and deviation from acceptable standards”, Marles said, which “warranted the most serious, considered and thorough response”.

The report made 143 recommendations — including a medal review — and suggested 19 individuals be referred to Australian Federal Police.

It also suggested compensation be paid to the families of victims and that the military carry out a slew of reforms.

Marles said the commanders involved in Thursday’s decision may not have been aware of the war crimes their unit carried out, but there was an expectation for them to know what was happening.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, more than 26,000 Australian uniformed personnel were sent to Afghanistan to fight alongside US and allied forces against the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and other Islamist groups.

Australian combat troops officially left the country in late 2013, but since then a series of often-brutal accounts have emerged about the conduct of elite special forces units. — AFP