PATNA (India), Sept 9 — A 15-year-old boy has reportedly died after a fake doctor in the Bihar state in India performed a gall bladder surgery, allegedly while relying on YouTube videos for guidance.

New Delhi-based NDTV reported that the boy, Krishna Kumar, was initially admitted to the Ganpati Seva Sadan private clinic in the Saran district of Bihar due to vomiting.

"We admitted him and the vomiting stopped soon after. But the doctor Ajit Kumar Puri said he needs to be operated upon.

“He conducted the operation by watching videos on YouTube. My son died later," father Chandan Shaw was quoted saying.

The report said the boy’s condition became worse during the botched attempted operation, and the so-called “doctor” had arranged for an ambulance to rush the patient to a hospital in the state capital, Patna.

The boy however died on the way, and his body was abandoned by the “doctor” and his team who fled the scene.

The family members was reported saying they are not aware if the man actually was qualified.

"We think he was self-styled and fake," they reportedly said.

The teen’s grandfather said the “doctor” operated the boy without the family’s consent after sending the father away on an errand.

“The boy was in pain. When we asked the doctor why he was in pain, he snapped at us and asked if we were doctors.

“Later in the evening, the boy stopped breathing. He was revived [with CPR] and then rushed to Patna. He died on the way. They left the boy's body on the stairs of the hospital and fled," the grandfather Prahlad Prasad Shaw was quoted saying.

NDTV reported that a police report has been lodged and the deceased’s remain is currently under post-mortem investigation.

It also reported that those admitted in the nursing home in the Ganpati Seva Sadan have been abandoned by the staff, which have gone missing.