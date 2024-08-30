BANGKOK, Aug 30 — After flooding in Thailand’s upper northern provinces last week, water levels are expected to rise as those flood waters pass through the Chao Phraya river.

Bangkok Post reported that the Chao Praya dam barrage in Chai Nat released yesterday 1,300 cubic metres of water per second, an increase from its usual 1,100 cubic metres per second.

The barrage’s function is to adjust and gauge water levels in the Chao Phraya river basin downstream waterways, impacting Bangkok and the Central Plains provinces.

Due to the swelling of the Yom and Nan rivers, two of Chao Phraya’s tributaries, the barrage has had to increase the rate of water discharged.

There is concern that floods could affect the upper Central Plains region where rice is being harvested, leaving farmers in the lurch should flooding destroy their crops but authorities are currently monitoring river water levels to avoid worst-case scenarios.

However, rainfall is adding to current challenges as the constant rain is causing Yom and Nan river basin water levels to rise.

Among mitigation measures being taken are diverting water to irrigation canals, but authorities are telling citizens in Bangkok not to panic as so far, the situation is still under control.