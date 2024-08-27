KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — A man in California, US, began singing Tina Turner’s hit song “What’s love got to do with it?” after police shot him while responding to calls about his attacks on a maintenance worker in Orange Country.

Police bodycam footage from July 9 incident showed Joseph Gerdvil, 41, charging at police officers who earlier discovered the headless bodies of his parents — Ronald Gerdvil, 77, and Antoinette Gerdvil, 79 — and their family dog.

The Orange County Sheriff deputies then warned Joseph repeatedly before shooting and hitting him several times in his body.

As the deputies approached him, Joseph then begged them for mercy.

“Just finish me off ... put one in my head, please. I beg of you,” he said.

While he was bleeding on the ground, he began singing Turner’s hit from her 1984 album Private Dancer, as well as Stevie Wonder’s iconic song “I just called to say I love you” also from the same year.

Joseph was later taken to a hospital and stabilised

Police said they were still investigating the motive for the murder and decapitations, but a neighbour reportedly said Joseph had a history of “drug problems”,