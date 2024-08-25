WASHINGTON, Aug 25 — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Israel’s defence, the Pentagon said late on Saturday.

Austin “spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to discuss Israel’s defence against Lebanese (Hezbollah) attacks,” a Pentagon readout of the call said.

“Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s defence against any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies,” it added. — Reuters



