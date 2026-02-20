KUCHING, Feb 20 — A teenager is feared drowned after falling into a river at Kampung Kolong Sungai Tengah in Petra Jaya here this afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched rescuers from Petra Jaya fire station following a distress call received at 4.32pm.

According to Bomba, the victim, identified as 17-year-old Fahril Zaquan Hasbullah, was playing with a friend at the riverbank when he accidentally fell into the river and was swept away by strong currents.

“Rescuers are currently conducting searches around the riverbank,” the department added.

The police have also been called to the scene to assist in the search and rescue. — The Borneo Post