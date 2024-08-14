BANGKOK, Aug 14 — Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was dismissed today by the Constitutional Court for a breach of ethics in appointing to his cabinet a former lawyer who was briefly imprisoned 16 years ago.

Following are details on the process for choosing a new leader and potential candidates.

What happens next?

Thailand’s cabinet will take on a caretaker role with Commerce Minister and deputy premier Phumtham Wechayachai becoming acting prime ministers.

Parties must decide who they will nominate and vote for as the next premier based on a list of candidates that was submitted prior to the 2023 poll.

It is expected not all candidates would be put forward, with horse-trading likely to take place between parties in return for cabinet positions.

The house speaker will convene parliament for the lower house to vote for the next prime minister.

There are no rules specifying when parliament must convene to hold the vote.

To become prime minister, a candidate needs the backing of more than half of the lower house’s current 493 lawmakers, or 247 votes. If they fall short, the house must convene again later and repeat the voting process, with a chance for other candidates to be nominated.

The 11-party coalition government has 314 seats in the lower house.

The new premier must appoint a cabinet, which then must present its policies to parliament before it can start governing.