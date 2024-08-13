KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has derided Australian ex-prime minister Paul Keating over the latter’s description of Taiwan as “Chinese real estate”.

According to The Guardian, Pelosi’s remarks were gleaned from an interview she gave to the ABC.

“That’s ridiculous. It is not Chinese real estate and he should know that,” said in an excerpt from the interview, as reported in The Guardian.

“Taiwan is Taiwan and it is the people of Taiwan who have a democracy there. I think that that was a stupid statement.”

Keating responded by accusing Pelosi of nearly provoking a military confrontation between the US and China with her "recklessly indulgent" visit to Taiwan in 2022.

Pelosi led a delegation to Taiwan in August that year to demonstrate support for the island, the first ever formal visit by a US House Speaker in 25 years, which prompted a strong response from China, including four days of military drills and ballistic missile tests over Taipei.

Keating also criticised the ABC for not fully presenting his stance during its interview with Pelosi, and insisted that he also called for the impasse to be resolved without violence or confrontation.

The current Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, distanced himself from Keating’s views, saying he was focussing on Australia’s need now, which were very different from the latter’s time in office.

In Malaysia, Keating is also known for his open argument with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and called the latter “recalcitrant” during his first stint in office and triggering a diplomatic incident between the two countries.