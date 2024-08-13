KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — A 13-year-old girl from East London tragically lost her life after consuming a hot chocolate that was supposed to be dairy-free.

BBC reported, the incident occurred after Hannah Jacobs, who had a severe dairy allergy, took a single sip of the drink, which her mother, Abimbola Duyile, ordered from a Costa Coffee outlet in Barking.

According to the inquest at East London Coroner’s Court, Hannah, who was known to be highly allergic to dairy products, died just hours after drinking what was intended to be a soya milk hot chocolate on February 8, 2022.

“My heart is broken,” says grieving mother

According to BBC, during the inquest, an emotional Ms. Duyile spoke of her daughter’s unfulfilled potential. “Hannah could have achieved so much in this world,” she said, describing her as a happy child who brought joy to everyone around her.

Ms. Duyile recounted how she and her daughter visited a Costa Coffee branch in Barking’s Station Parade on the day of the incident. Before heading to a dental appointment, Ms. Duyile ordered two takeaway soya hot chocolates. Being aware of her daughter’s severe allergies, she was extra cautious and made sure to specify her order to the staff.

“That was not soya milk,” Hannah exclaimed

Ms. Duyile told the court she felt that the staff member behind the counter did not fully understand her request, leading her to repeat herself more clearly.

Shortly after, while at the dentist, Hannah took her first sip of the drink and immediately felt something was wrong.

“That was not soya milk,” Hannah cried out before abruptly heading to the toilet, coughing and showing signs of an allergic reaction.

The situation escalated rapidly as Hannah’s symptoms worsened. Her lips and mouth became swollen, and she started experiencing chest pains.

Ms. Duyile rushed her daughter to a nearby chemist, where Hannah collapsed. A pharmacist administered an EpiPen injection, but despite resuscitation efforts, Hannah could not be saved. She was pronounced dead in the hospital at 1:00 PM GMT.

A life of caution and care

Hannah’s mother shared that her daughter had always been meticulous about avoiding allergens.

She adhered strictly to a diet free from milk, eggs, wheat, and fish, and was careful to only eat at trusted locations.

Hannah was known for her selflessness, often helping out at home and even cooking meals for her family despite her allergies.

Ms. Duyile paid tribute to her daughter, highlighting Hannah’s strong sense of justice and empathy.

“She would have made a great lawyer,” Ms. Duyile said, remembering her daughter’s determination to stand up for what she believed was right.

The inquest into Hannah’s tragic death is expected to last six days.