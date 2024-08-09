BEIJING, Aug 9 — China’s government has ramped up its efforts to intimidate Taiwan, putting up webpages listing names of people regarded as “diehard” separatists.

The Guardian reported that China has begun putting up an email address to report “clues and crimes” of those listed as well as others following in their footsteps.

Of the 10 names listed, they include Taiwan’s current vice-president Hsiao Bi-Kim as well as senior officials from the ruling Democratic progressive party.

China has long claimed Taiwan as a province of the country, which has been governed independently since 1949.