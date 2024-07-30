WASHINGTON, July 30 — Elon Musk reposted a Kamala Harris campaign video that had been doctored and is now accused by Harris’ election campaign of spreading ‘manipulated lies’.

Musk shared the video Friday evening on social media website X (formerly Twitter) that had a fake, possibly created by AI, voiceover imitating Harris’ voice saying anyone who criticised her was “both sexist and racist” and also says, “I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire.”

He added his own commentary on the video calling it “amazing” alongside a laughing emoji and did not flag it as a parody, with the video garnering over 128 million views on his account.

In response, Gavin Newsom, California’s Democratic governor said he would soon sign a bill banning such media, calling it “illegal”.

Democrat senator Amy Klobuchar said that Musk himself was violating the platform’s guidelines which states users are not allowed to share “synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm” with parodies or satire allowed so long as they do not “cause significant confusion about the authenticity of the media”.

The Harris campaign spokesperson also gave a statement to the Associated Press, saying: “The American people want the real freedom, opportunity and security Vice President Harris is offering; not the fake, manipulated lies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.”

Musk responded yesterday to Newsom on the latter’s X page by writing, “I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz, and he said parody is legal in America,” next to a shrugging emoji.

He has, at press time, pinned his reply to the top of his X profile. Musk has also openly endorsed US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump but denied reports that he was donating a monthly sum of US$45 million to a Super PAC supporting Trump.