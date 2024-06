WASHINGTON, June 24 — The US Supreme Court agreed today to decide the legality of Republican-backed state bans on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors as the justices waded into another contentious issue implicating LGBT rights.

They took up an appeal by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration of a lower court’s decision upholding a ban on medical treatments including hormones and surgeries for minors experiencing gender dysphoria in Tennessee. — Reuters