ATHENS, June 7 — Greek rescue services said Thursday that they were looking for a British journalist and television presenter, Michael Mosley, who went missing on the island of Symi in the Aegean Sea.

According to Greek media reports, Mosley’s wife Clare Bailey alerted authorities on Thursday morning after he failed to return from a walk on the island where they were vacationing.

“We were informed at 11:15am of the disappearance of a 67-year-old Briton and have sent a helicopter to the island to help the search launched by local police,” a press officer for the firefighters’ service told AFP.

Greek daily Kathimerini quoted Bailey as saying Mosley “left for a walk on the Agios Nikolaos beach heading toward Pedi, and has been missing since then”.

Symi’s mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas told the paper the island has been baking under “insufferable heat” and noted that the area where Mosley was last reported was “difficult because it’s very rocky”.

Much of Greece has seen record temperatures for the first week of June, reaching 39.3 degrees Celsius (103 degrees Fahrenheit) on Symi.

Mosley is a noted health journalist who has presented programmes for the BBC, appearing on shows including The One Show and This Morning, and directed documentaries. — AFP

