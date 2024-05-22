LONDON, May 22 — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak repeated today that a national election would be held in the second half of the year when asked about unconfirmed rumours in parliament that the British leader might call a poll to take place in the summer.

Sunak has met repeated questions about a possible early election with the line that the next national vote will be held in the second half of the year, with some lawmakers expecting that to take place towards the latter part of the year.

But his answer has done little to temper rumours, which flared again today, that he might move earlier and call a national election to take place in July. — Reuters

