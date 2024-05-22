WASHINGTON, May 22 — US President Joe Biden believes a Palestinian state should be achieved through negotiations, not unilateral recognition, the White House said today after Ireland, Spain and Norway said they would recognise a Palestinian state this month.

“The president is a strong supporter of a two-state solution and has been throughout his career,” a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said. “He believes a Palestinian state should be realised through direct negotiations between the parties, not through unilateral recognition.” — Reuters

