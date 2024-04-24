KYIV, April 24 — Ukraine’s SBU security service drones struck two Rosneft-owned oil depots in Russia’s Smolensk region in an overnight attack, according to a source in Ukrainian intelligence.

The source said the depots contained 26,000 cubic metres of fuel and that the attack caused major fires and evacuation of personnel.

“The SBU continues to effectively destroy military infrastructure and logistics that provide fuel to the Russian army in Ukraine,” the source said. “These facilities are and will remain our absolutely legitimate targets.” — Reuters

