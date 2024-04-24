Led by the association Femme Azadi, but also the association We are iranian students, demonstrators and part of the Iranian diaspora gathered to denounce the mullahs regime, with the main slogan: Women live free. In the foreground, posters by Toomaj Salehi, a rapper and opponent of the regime. — Photography by Nicolas Rongier / Hans Lucas.
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024 10:40 PM MYT
DUBAI, April 24 — An Iranian revolutionary court has sentenced Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi to death for charges linked to Iran’s 2022-23 unrest, Iran’s Sharq newspaper reported today, citing his lawyer. — Reuters