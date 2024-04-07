A drone view shows Palestinians, who were displaced by Israel's military offensive, gathering to have their Iftar (breaking of the fast) during the holy month of Ramadan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2024. — Reuters pic
Sunday, 07 Apr 2024 5:51 PM MYT
JERUSALEM, April 7 — The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said today.
The military did not immediately provide further details. — Reuters
Advertisement