PESHAWAR, March 26 — Five Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan today, a top police source said. — Reuters
Five Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan
Tuesday, 26 Mar 2024 5:52 PM MYT
