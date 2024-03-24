MOSCOW, March 24 — Russian authorities put the number of dead in Friday’s mass shooting at a concert call on the edge of Moscow at 137 people, including three children, up from earlier estimate of 133, the Investigation Committee said today.

It also said 62 bodies have been identified.

Militant Islamist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday’s rampage, but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link despite emphatic denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv had anything to do with it. — Reuters

