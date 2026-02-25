KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department has busted an international visa forgery syndicate known as “David Lawrence” in a raid at a Sungai Besi residence on Feb 10.

Deputy Director Marina Habibon said the syndicate, run by a Bangladeshi married couple in their 30s, had been active for eight months, offering forged visas to Europe for up to RM20,000 per document.

She explained that the syndicate produced fake international visas for clients in Bangladesh. The documents were then shipped to Malaysia via international courier, where they were further falsified before being used for travel to Europe.

“During the raid, we seized passports, counterfeit foreign stamps, suspected fake immigration slips, mobile phones, laptops, and other equipment linked to the syndicate,” she said.

The couple was charged in a Kuala Lumpur court on Monday. They pleaded guilty to nine counts and were fined a total of RM112,000.

After failing to pay the fines, they were sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment, deported and permanently barred from entering Malaysia. — Bernama