YEREVAN, March 24 — Attackers detonated a hand grenade outside a police station in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, today, in what the Caucasian country’s government said was an attempt to seize the building.

“At 5:00 pm (9pm Malaysian time), three armed men attempted to storm the Nor-Nork (district) police station and detonated a hand grenade,” the interior ministry said.

“Two of them were wounded as a result of the grenade explosion and were hospitalised. One gunman remains outside the police station,” it added.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw a man holding a hand grenade at the entrance to the building, shouting threats to detonate it. — AFP

