WASHINGTON, March 13 — A US congressional commission has called on the Biden administration to act against alleged forced labour involving North Korean workers in China’s fishing industry, saying seafood sales to US consumers could be helping finance North Korea’s weapons programs.

Why is it important?

North Korea is under US-led international sanctions, to which China is a party, aimed at reining in ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs that threaten the United States and its allies.

The sanctions include prohibition of the use of North Korean labor in third countries, and as the Congressional Executive Commission on China letter states, US law prohibits imports of any goods made with North Korean labor.

Context

The concerns were highlighted in a letter dated on Monday and made available today sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas, head of the Department of Homeland Security, from Republican Representative Chris Smith and Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, co-chairs of the commission.

They cited recent reporting by the non-governmental Outlaw Ocean Project saying North Koreans are forced to work and suffer abusive practices in Chinese plants processing seafood “that ends up on American plates.”

The CECC chairs said the US government should:

• Immediately stop all imports from Chinese companies that employ North Korean labour

• Request a UN Security Council meeting to discuss China’s alleged violation of UN sanctions

• Insist on access for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to North Korean workers in China

• Require full supply chain disclosures, records of shipments, and forced labour prevention plans for all US seafood procurements and the issue of an advisory on the risks from purchasing seafood from China

Key quotes

“Seafood sold in American grocery stores and wholesalers such as Costco and delivered to military bases, school food programs, and even congressional cafeterias makes both American consumers and the US government inadvertently complicit in supporting forced labour and funding Kim Jong Un’s dictatorial regime,” the letter says.

A spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington declined to comment, saying they were unaware of the issue. Costco did not respond to a request for comment. — Reuters