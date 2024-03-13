OSLO, March 13 — Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will meet with leaders of rival political parties in parliament tomorrow to discuss the upcoming long-term plan for the country’s military, the government said in a statement today.

Stoere has said the minority Labour-led coalition government plans to raise military spending as Norway, a Nato member, lags the defence alliance’s goal of each nation spending at least 2 per cent of their gross domestic product.

The prime minister, the finance minister and the defence minister will be present at a press conference at 0930 GMT (5.30pm Malaysian time), the government said. — Reuters

Advertisement