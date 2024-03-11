KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM32.64 billion from RM27.13 billion this morning while liquidity in Islamic funds eased to RM16.54 billion from RM21.92 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders, two reverse repo tenders as well as one Bank Negara Interbank Bills (BNIB) tender.

BNM also revised the conventional overnight tender from RM27.1 billion to RM32.6 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM32.6 billion conventional money market tender and a RM16.5 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of March 8. — Bernama

