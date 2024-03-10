FI Israeli soldiers hold an Israeli flag, as they ride in a Merkava tank, near Israel's border after leaving Gaza, during the temporary truce between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, in Israel, November 24, 2023. — Reuters pic
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024 8:53 PM MYT
BEIRUT, March 10 — An Israeli strike killed a family of five and injured nine other people in a village in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, Lebanese security sources said yesterday.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. — Reuters