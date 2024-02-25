WASHINGTON, Feb 25 — US President Joe Biden has not been briefed on Israel’s plan for military operations in Rafah, but believes civilian life must be protected, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said today in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press program.

“We do not believe that an operation, a major military operation, should proceed in Rafah unless there is a clear and executable plan to protect those civilians, to get them to safety and to feed, clothe and house them,” Sullivan said. — Reuters