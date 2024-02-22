BEIJING, Feb 22 — A barge collided with a bridge over a river in China’s Pearl River Delta region near the city of Guangzhou on Thursday, causing part of it to break off and some vehicles to plunge into the water, state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The Guangzhou Maritime Safety Administration said in a statement on their WeChat social media account the barge was travelling from Foshan city to a southern district of Guangzhou, when it crashed into the bridge at 5:30am (2130 GMT).

Images on CCTV showed an empty container barge lodged between two columns of the Lixinsha Bridge with part of the bridge’s two-lane road deck missing. All road traffic on the bridge was halted.

A bus fell into the water during the incident, carrying only its driver, who could not be contacted, according to CCTV.

City authorities have sent emergency and rescue personnel, including six divers, to the scene, local media reported.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the accident, and information about casualties was still being verified, the Guangzhou maritime administration said in its statement. It also advised ships and vehicles using the route to make detours.

Guangzhou, the capital of the prosperous southern Guangdong province near the mouth of the Pearl River, is one of China’s busiest maritime transportation and trading hubs. — Reuters

