MANILA, Feb 11 — The Philippine Coast Guard today accused Chinese vessels of “dangerous” manoeuvres during a nine-day patrol near a reef off the coast of the South-east Asian country.

Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels “performed dangerous and blocking manoeuvres at sea against BRP Teresa Magbanua four times, with the CCG vessels crossing the bow of the PCG vessel twice”, the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Philippine vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua was deployed this month to patrol the waters around Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from the Philippines in 2012, and “ensure the safety of Filipino fishermen in the area”.

During the patrol, the Philippine Coast Guard said its ship was “shadowed” by four Chinese Coast Guard vessels “on more than 40 occasions”.

The coast guard also observed what it described as “four Chinese Maritime Militia vessels”.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — AFP

