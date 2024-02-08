HODEIDA (Yemen), Feb 8 — The United States and Britain hit targets in Yemen’s Hodeida province, the news agency of Yemen’s Houthi rebels reported Wednesday but there was no immediate comment from Washington or London.

The strikes targeted the Ras Issa area in Suleif, the Saba.net news agency said.

An employee at a sugar factory in Suleif, who only gave his first name as Alaa, told AFP he heard two explosions.

The United States and Britain did not immediately confirm or deny the report.

Advertisement

The Iran-backed rebels, who control much of war-torn Yemen including the port of Hodeida, have been harassing shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

They say their campaign is in solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Houthis have targeted what they say are Israel-linked ships but also vessels from other countries, disrupting global trade and prompting reprisals by US and British forces.

Advertisement

The Red Sea attacks have raised insurance premiums for shipping companies, forcing many to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

On Tuesday the Houthi rebels said they had struck US and British ships in two attacks in the Red Sea, causing minor damage but no casualties. — AFP