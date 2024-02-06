ANKARA, Feb 6 — Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will discuss the war in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a visit to Ankara by the Russian leader, Turkiye’s foreign minister said today.

Speaking at a news conference in Valletta, Hakan Fidan said Turkiye was working with Ukraine and Russia to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grains via the Black Sea, after Moscow withdrew from the accord in July 2023.

A Turkish official told Reuters last week that Putin would visit Turkiye on February 12. — Reuters

