WASHINGTON, March 7 — Tornados struck the midwestern US state of Michigan yesterday, killing four people and injuring at least a dozen others, US media reported.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office said a tornado near Union City in the southern part of the state killed three people and left 12 injured, according to multiple media outlets.

About 50 miles (80 kilometres) west, officials in Cass County said one person was killed and “several injuries” were reported after a tornado touched down in the area.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost family, friends, and property during this incident,” the Branch County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to local media.

Authorities in Cass County said a number of trees had fallen onto roads and buildings, and more than 500 people were reported to be without power.

“Emergency Management personnel will be conducting damage assessments in the affected area as required by the State of Michigan,” the local sheriff’s office said in an emergency alert.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said yesterday evening she was activating a state emergency operations centre “to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to severe weather in southwestern Michigan.”

“I want to thank all the first responders on the ground who reacted quickly to keep Michiganders safe,” she wrote in a post on X. — AFP