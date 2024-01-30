JERUSALEM, Jan 30 — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that Israel would not withdraw forces from the Gaza Strip or free thousands of Palestinian security prisoners, pushing back against media reports on some conditions of a possible truce deal with Hamas.

In remarks aired by Israeli TV, Netanyahu added: “We will not end this war short of achieving all of its objectives. That means eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.” — Reuters