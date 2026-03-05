SEREMBAN, March 5 — An actress and her husband have been remanded for three days starting today to assist police investigations into an alleged scam involving the sale of non-existent alienated land lots, which caused losses of RM1.5 million.

The remand order against the 35-year-old woman and her 41-year-old husband was issued by Magistrate Nurul Azuin Mohd Talhah here today.

The two suspects, dressed in purple lock-up attire, arrived at the Magistrate’s Court at 9.18 am under tight police escort.

Meanwhile, Seremban district police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim said the couple were arrested at a village in Batu 11, Hulu Langat, Selangor yesterday.

Azahar said the arrest followed a police report lodged by a 56-year-old former businessman who claimed he had been cheated in a deal to obtain state government alienated land in Selangor.

He said the complainant had dealings with the suspects from September 2023 to November 2025 and made 195 transactions, suffering losses amounting to RM1.5 million.

Azahar said the remand was to facilitate further investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama