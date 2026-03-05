KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Entertainer Wee Meng Chee, also known as Namewee, will reportedly submit representations to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) over two drug charges brought against him.

During case management at the Magistrates’ Court today, his lawyer Nur A’minahtul Mardiah Md Nor said the representations are expected to be filed within a week, according to a report in Free Malaysia Today.

Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim reportedly set April 8 for the prosecution to inform the court of the outcome.

In January, the 43-year-old pleaded not guilty to possessing 0.78g of sildenafil under the Poisons Act 1952 and an amended charge of possessing 1.57g of methamphetamine under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Prosecutors alleged the substances were found in his possession at a hotel near Jalan Conlay at about 4.30pm on October 22 last year.

Sildenafil is a controlled substance that may only be held with a valid prescription under the Poisons Act.

The case gained wider attention after Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin, 31, was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Kuala Lumpur on the same day while reportedly working on a video project with Wee.

In December last year, the magistrates’ court discharged and acquitted Namewee of a separate charge of administering drugs into his body after prosecutors withdrew the case when pathology results returned negative.