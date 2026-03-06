Logo
Chacko Restaurant in Bukit Gasing specialises in Kerala fare. — Picture by Ethan Lau
Eat-drink  / 13 h ago

Head to Chacko Restaurant in Bukit Gasing for a taste of Kerala, from ‘meen pollichathu’ to ‘biryani’

Malaysia’s MRT, LRT and KTM trains use a fail-safe system that automatically stops operations if signalling cables are cut. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 17 h ago

Stolen copper, stalled trains: Malaysia’s costly cable theft crisis

A screen capture shows the Malaysiakini website.
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Malaysiakini claims RM3m diverted by former key employees

DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng today won a defamation suit against former Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and two others, after the Shah Alam High Court ruled that statements made against him were defamatory. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

Lim Guan Eng wins defamation suit against Zuraida, two others in Shah Alam High Court

The High Court has dismissed an application by cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, also known as Datuk Seri Vida, to set aside a RM15.5 million default judgment obtained by Maybank Islamic over unpaid loan facilities. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

Court dismisses Vida’s bid to set aside RM15.5m default judgment in loan dispute

A US flag and a ‘tariffs’ label are seen in this illustration taken April 10, 2025. A US trade court judge on Wednesday ordered the government to begin paying potentially billions of dollars in refunds to importers who paid tariffs that the Supreme Court said last month were collected illegally. — Reuters pic
Money  / 14 h ago

US judge orders refund of US$130b in Trump-era tariffs

This combination of pictures created on February 28, 2026 shows a screen grab from an eight minute video posted by US President Donald Trump on his X account showing Donald Trump making a statement regarding the United States strikes on Iran, on February 28, 2026 and a screen grab from a handout video released by Israel’s Government Press Office (GPO) showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu giving a televised address from his office in Jerusalem on February 28, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 17 h ago

Netanyahu-Trump alliance faces test as Iran war escalates

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has detained a foreign man suspected of attempting to steal railway cables near KM 37.478 along the Telok Gadong–Teluk Pulai sector yesterday evening. — Picture courtesy of KTMB
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

KTMB auxiliary police nab man over attempted cable theft along Telok Gadong–Teluk Pulai rail sector

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to reporters after voting at the US Capitol on March 4, 2026 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans voted down a Democratic-backed war powers resolution that would have prevented President Donald Trump from continuing the military campaign against Iran. — Getty Images pic via AFP
World  / 15 h ago

US Senate blocks bid to curb Trump’s Iran war powers in tight vote

This frame grab from a video released by the US Department of Defense on March 4, 2026, shows what the Department of Defense says is periscope footage of a US Navy submarine firing on and sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean. — US Department of Defense handout pic via AFP
World  / 15 h ago

War widens: US sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka as Nato intercepts missile over Turkey

In a statement yesterday, the MACC said several claims made by Chai about the investigation were misleading. — Picture by Choo Choy May .
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

MACC says trace notice for James Chai part of standard procedure, tried contacting him via WhatsApp

Police said an actress and her husband have been remanded for three days starting today to assist police investigations into an alleged scam involving the sale of non-existent alienated land lots, which caused losses of RM1.5 million. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Actress and husband remanded over RM1.5 million land scam involving fake lots in Selangor

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar speaks at a press conference in Kuala Terengganu on October 2, 2024. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Samsuri rules out Muhyiddin as Perikatan’s choice for PM after Bersatu chief casts doubt on his candidacy

A Pakistani man accused of plotting to kill US politicians including President Donald Trump said yesterday he was pressured by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to devise the murder-for-hire scheme, according to US media. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

‘My family was under threat’: Man in alleged plot to kill Trump says acted under pressure from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Vehicles drive along the King Fahad road, a principal transport arteries that links the city's southern and northern districts, in the Saudi capital Riyadh on March 3, 2026. — AFP pic
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

‘Report to embassies immediately’, MOHE tells Malaysian students in Middle East

