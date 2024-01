MOSCOW, Jan 23 — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today launched the construction of a new unit at Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear power plant via video link, the RIA Novosti news agency reported today.

The construction is being carried out by the Russian state corporation Rosatom. The plant will consist of four power units with a combined capacity of 4.8 gigawatts, RIA Novosti wrote. — Reuters