WASHINGTON, Jan 12 — President Joe Biden said Thursday that US and British forces had launched air strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in “defensive action” after attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

In a statement, Biden said the strikes on the Houthis were carried out with “support” from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, adding that he “will not hesitate” to order further military action if needed.

“Today, at my direction, US military forces... successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways,” Biden said.

“These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes,” he added.

US media said the strikes involved fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles.

Biden did not give details of the involvement of the other nations who supported the operation.

The strikes followed an “unprecedented” spate of 27 Houthi attacks on ships in the busy international sea route “including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Biden said.

“These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation,” Biden added.

The Houthis, who control a swathe of Yemen, have carried out a growing number of attacks in the Red Sea since the Gaza war erupted with Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

“I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary,” Biden added. — AFP