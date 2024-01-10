WASHINGTON, Jan 10 — US Vice President Kamala Harris’s plane, Air Force Two, was diverted on its way back from Atlanta yesterday because of weather conditions, her office said.

“Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted to Dulles International Airport from Joint Base Andrews due to inclement weather,” Harris’s spokesperson, Kirsten Allen, said in a statement.

The plane encountered “wind shear,” according to a source familiar with the incident. Wind shear is a change in wind speed or direction over a short distance, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane landed safely at Dulles and Harris is now home.

Heavy rains and high winds hit a big chunk of the East Coast on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. — Reuters

