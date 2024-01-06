WASHINGTON, Jan 6 ― The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said yesterday that Covid subvariant JN.1 accounts for about 62 per cent of cases in the US as of January 5, according to the agency's projections.

The agency said JN.1, which is an offspring of BA.2.86, is now the most widely circulated variant in the US and globally.

It is also the dominant variant in Europe and is rising sharply in Asia, the CDC said.

The predicted range of 55 per cent to 68 per cent of cases is an increase from the estimated prevalence of 39 per cent to 50 per cent of cases in the US projected by the CDC as of December 23.

The CDC said currently there is no evidence that JN.1 causes more severe disease and added current vaccines are expected to increase protection against JN.1.

Covid-19 hospitalisations increased 20.4 per cent in the week ended December 30, the CDC said.

In December, the World Health Organisation classified JN.1 as a “variant of interest” and said current evidence shows risk to public health was low from the strain. ― Reuters