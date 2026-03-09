Logo
Most Read
Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, in Kuala Lumpur, March 9, 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Muhyiddin’s corruption trial starts: Millions wouldn’t go to Bersatu if he wasn’t party president and PM then, prosecution says

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the circulating information is inaccurate, as no decision on the matter has been finalised, adding that the issue will only be decided after the state government’s Exco meeting scheduled for Wednesday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Kelantan govt denies order for malls, supermarkets to close until 1pm on first day of Aidilfitri

The three‑judge bench ruled that the matter had already been resolved by a 2022 Court of Appeal decision, making the respondents’ latest judicial review an abuse of process. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Court of Appeal overturns High Court order on RM1.7b pension arrears claim by retired civil servants

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the early disbursement is expected to help millions of Malaysians prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

STR Phase 2 payments for 5.2 million recipients to begin March 10, says Anwar

A Taiwan Coast Guard ship patrols near Dadan Island as China's Xiamen is visible in the background, on Dadan Island, in Kinmen, Taiwan October 18, 2025. — Reuters
World  / 10 h ago

Why has China suddenly stopped flying military aircraft near Taiwan? Five theories experts are considering

Norhayati Mohd Ariffin, wife of missing Activist Amri Che Mat, is seen leaving the court room after the decision of her husband’s case at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2025. In a statement today, Norhayati’s team argued that the stay request could further delay the resumption of investigations into Amri’s disappearance. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Amri Che Mat’s wife files High Court submission to block govt bid delaying probe into 2016 disappearance of activist

Aaron Chia (R) and Soh Wooi Yik react after a missed shot against South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae in their men's doubles final at the All England Open Badminton Championships. — AFP pic
Sports  / 14 h ago

Malaysia’s Aaron-Wooi Yik fall short again as South Korea pair win All England men’s doubles title

Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari have advised all parties concerned to take lessons from the issue of heritage players and ensure that national football development will proceed as planned. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Sports minister tells football bosses to stop dwelling on fake heritage player mess and keep grassroots dreams alive

Besut police chief Supt Rozaime Ab Rahim confirmed that the body of the teen and a motorcycle were found by members of the public at about 6.40pm yesterday. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

Missing teen travelling to Cameron Highlands found dead by roadside after motorcycle crash

The government has allocated RM2.4 billion for the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid payment for the first quarter of 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Deputy finance minister confirms RM2.4b STR aid for Q1 2026, over five million Malaysians receiving payouts tomorrow

The victim, Mohamad Ashiq Fazal Ahmad, 56, was reportedly thrown out of the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. — Picture by Devan Manuel
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

Man dies after car plunges 80m into ravine in Genting Sempah-Gombak

The jamming of satellite navigation signals has left about 1,000 ships in the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman unable to determine their location, either momentarily or continuously. — Reuters pic
World  / 16 h ago

GPS chaos at sea: About 1,000 ships in Gulf struggle to navigate amid signal jamming

Earlier reports said the actress and her husband, who were previously detained in connection with a land sale fraud case, are also being investigated over a separate scam involving honorary titles, with losses estimated at about RM23,000. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

Actress, husband rearrested over alleged cattle sale investment scam

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said authorities also arrested two male locals aged 38 and 44 during several raids conducted on March 2. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Cops crush Klang Valley syndicate, seize 3.4 tonnes meth stash worth RM170m, haul could flood Malaysia

A Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion flies past Ocean Shield during the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on April 9, 2014. — AFP pic/Australian Defence handout
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

Ocean Infinity ends latest MH370 hunt after 151 days at sea, mapping 140,000 sq km with no new clues

