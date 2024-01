DHAKA, Jan 2 — The United Nations will raise the food ration for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh by US$2 (RM9.2) to US$10 per person per month from January 1, the agency said in a statement today.

Last year, the UN cut food aid to the refugees in Bangladesh by a third, to US$8 per person a month because it only raised less than half of the US$876 million needed to support them. — Reuters