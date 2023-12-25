Palestinian man Ibrahim Al-Haj Youssef, who lost four of his children and his wife in an Israeli air strike, stands amidst debris, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the Maghazi camp, in the central Gaza Strip, December 25, 2023. — Reuters pic
Monday, 25 Dec 2023 10:46 PM MYT
DUBAI, Dec 25 — 20,674 people have been killed and 54,536 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, Gaza health ministry said today.
The ministry added that 250 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours and 500 wounded. — Reuters