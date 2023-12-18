BUENOS AIRES, Dec 18 — The death toll from a severe electrical storm that struck Argentina over the weekend has risen to 16 people in Argentina and the neighbouring country of Uruguay.

Uruguay’s meteorological agency said two people were killed as strong wind gusts swept in from the south-east early yesterday morning, according to a statement posted on the agency’s website.

In Argentina, a woman died early yesterday after being struck by a falling tree branch in the town of Moreno, according to local media.

Thirteen others died on Saturday in the town of Bahia Blanca after a wall collapsed during the storm.

Argentine President Javier Milei visited the accident site yesterday.

The storm’s powerful winds also downed trees and lamp posts across the capital, Buenos Aires. — Reuters

