BERLIN, Dec 11 — Germany expects Israel to adapt its military strategy to better prevent suffering among Palestinian civilians, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said today, adding that too many had already become victims of the conflict.

“We expect Israel ... to allow more humanitarian aid, especially in the north, that its military actions are more targeted and cause fewer civilian victims,” the minister said at a news conference in Dubai on the sidelines of the UN climate summit.

“The question of how Israel carries out this battle is central to the perspective of a political solution,” she said. — Reuters

