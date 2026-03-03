KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid, was at the state office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) again today, reportedly in connection with an investigation into alleged misuse of zakat funds linked to a senior state government official.

His Toyota Vellfire was seen entering the MACC compound on Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah at around 9.15am, Harian Metro reported today.

He is believed to have entered the building through a rear entrance.

Yesterday, the 51-year-old Batu Maung assemblyman reportedly left the MACC office after nearly seven hours there.

However, the Penang PKR chairman did not make any statement to waiting media personnel.

Reports indicate that the MACC is investigating potential abuse of power by a senior state government officer involving the purchase of land using zakat funds.

The investigation was initiated after a Penang assemblyman raised the matter during the state assembly session late last year.

The probe aims to verify the allegations and determine whether there was misconduct or governance issues as claimed.

So far, the MACC has called 63 individuals to give statements in the case as the anti-corruption body intensifies its investigation, which began in mid-January, including reviewing accounts suspected to be linked to corrupt practices.

Penang MACC director Datuk Karunanithy Y. Subbiah confirmed the investigation when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.