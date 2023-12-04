RAMALLAH, West Bank, Dec 4 — Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in a car and detained two others during a raid in the occupied West Bank today, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, without immediately providing further details.

Asked about the overnight incident in Qalqilya, an Israeli military spokesperson said “there was counter-terrorism activity there” and that further details would be published later.

The West Bank has seen surging violence in parallel to Israel’s eight-week-old war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood. — Reuters

