LONDON, Dec 4 — Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron, a former prime minister brought back into government last month, will visit Washington from Wednesday, his office said.

The trip will be a chance to “reaffirm the strength of the UK’s relationship with its closest strategic ally”, the foreign office said in a statement on Sunday.

Cameron, who served as Conservative prime minister from 2010 to 2016, was named as Britain’s top diplomat on November 13 as current premier Rishi Sunak shuffled his ministerial team.

He is due in the US capital on Wednesday where he will meet with “key members of the Biden Administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as meeting Republican and Democratic Congressional figures”, the foreign office said.

Advertisement

At the centre of Cameron’s discussion will be “support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and work to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East”, it added.

Cameron made his first overseas trip in his new post to Ukraine just days after he was appointed.

While in Kyiv, he promised that London would “continue to give you the moral support, diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all, the military support, that you need... for however long it takes”. — AFP

Advertisement